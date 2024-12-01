Garabagh University To Welcome Students From Turkic-Speaking And OIC Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Up to 1,500 students are planned to be admitted to Garabagh University in the next academic year.

Azernews reports via Azertag that Education Emin Amrullayev said this to journalists in Khankendi.

The minister said that new majors will be created in the university mainly on existing faculties. In addition, it is planned to open a faculty of and a faculty of natural sciences.

E. Amrullayev, who said that preliminary work is being done on the of two new buildings of the university, noted that students from Turkic-speaking countries and countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are planned to study at Garabagh University from next year.