Garabagh University To Welcome Students From Turkic-Speaking And OIC Countries

12/1/2024 3:11:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Up to 1,500 students are planned to be admitted to Garabagh University in the next academic year.

Azernews reports via Azertag that Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said this to journalists in Khankendi.

The minister said that new majors will be created in the university mainly on existing faculties. In addition, it is planned to open a faculty of medicine and a faculty of natural sciences.

E. Amrullayev, who said that preliminary work is being done on the construction of two new buildings of the university, noted that students from Turkic-speaking countries and countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are planned to study at Garabagh University from next year.

AzerNews

