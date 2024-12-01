Garabagh University To Welcome Students From Turkic-Speaking And OIC Countries
Date
12/1/2024 3:11:58 AM
Qabil Ashirov
Up to 1,500 students are planned to be admitted to Garabagh
University in the next academic year.
Azernews reports via Azertag that Education Minister Emin
Amrullayev said this to journalists in Khankendi.
The minister said that new majors will be created in the
university mainly on existing faculties. In addition, it is planned
to open a faculty of medicine and a faculty of natural
sciences.
E. Amrullayev, who said that preliminary work is being done on
the construction of two new buildings of the university, noted that
students from Turkic-speaking countries and countries that are
members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are planned to
study at Garabagh University from next year.
