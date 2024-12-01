If the EU had imposed sanctions on Russia's agricultural sector, the war would have been over long ago, - Andrii Dykun

(MENAFN- SAVEUA ) On November 28, 2024, the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine held a hearing on “State of Preparation for the Negotiation Process with the EU in the Field of Agriculture”. The event became a platform for discussing the aspects of adaptation of Ukrainian agriculture to EU standards with the participation of representatives of the relevant Committee, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, international organizations and the agricultural sector.



In his speech, Andrii Dykun, Chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council, emphasized that Russia continues to use food security as a political tool.



“The lessons of Europe's energy dependence on Russia have already become obvious to everyone. It was not just a vulnerability - it was a weapon used against European unity and stability. Today, Russia continues to use food security as a political tool because it knows that there are two countries that can feed South Africa: either Russia or Ukraine. Therefore, we need to quickly regain this market with the support of the EU even before Ukraine joins the EU. Otherwise, tomorrow it will be blackmailing Europe.



Today, if the EU had imposed sanctions on Russia's agricultural sector, Russia would have been on the verge of starvation, and the war in Ukraine would have ended long ago. But no one is talking about this, and meanwhile the war is in its third year,” said Andrii Dykun.



He emphasized that Ukrainian farmers have never used grain as a political tool. According to the agrarian community, Ukraine's accession to the EU should be a mutually beneficial union, as it is a partnership that strengthens global food security and at the same time enhances stability in Europe.



“I would ask our international partners to perceive us not as younger brothers, to whom they are doing a great favor by allowing us to join the European community, but as partners who will create a security umbrella for the entire European Union,” added the Chairman of the UAC.



According to him, Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world where the agricultural sector is a full-fledged business that does not require subsidies upon joining the European Union.



“Ukrainian farmers have always survived in very difficult conditions. We do not need European subsidies. Let's look for situations in which both European and Ukrainian farmers will benefit from a joint union,” summarized Andrii Dykun.



For note: due to Russia's military aggression, about 20% of the territory has been temporarily lost, of which 27% is agricultural land. Also, about 200 thousand farmers serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, there are 5 million direct and related jobs in the agricultural sector, and 14 million people are involved in the industry.



