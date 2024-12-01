Najm Partners with Saudi Aramco to Raise Awareness of Off-Job Injuries

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh: 28 November 2024

Najm for Insurance Services participated in the Off-Job Injuries Awareness Campaign organized by Saudi Aramco under the slogan “Everyday Safety: Small Choices, Big Impact.” The campaign aims to promote safety culture among employees and highlights the importance of simple decisions in preventing off-job injuries.

Najm’s participation in this campaign reflects its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of traffic safety and its pivotal role in protecting drivers from accidents and resulting injuries. The company took part in the forum accompanying the campaign, held on Tuesday, November 26, with an informative presentation presented by the Head of Customer Service Excellence Department, Naif Al-Rahbini. The presentation showcased key solutions and initiatives launched by Najm to enhance the “traffic safety triangle,” which includes the driver, the vehicle, and the road.

Through its presentation and awareness booth at the exhibition, Najm highlighted its innovative solutions to enhance traffic safety for vehicle insurance policyholders. These included insurance programs, no claim discounts, awareness campaigns, and the telematics system that is an advanced mechanism to measure driving behavior and evaluate the commitment of drivers to the right driving rules. Najm also presented solutions aimed at improving road infrastructure by identifying areas with the most frequent traffic accidents, as well as systems to ensure flexibility and a rapid response to accident reports. Additionally, Najm showcased its services targeting vehicle repair, such as the “NRN” service, which provides high-quality repairs for vehicles affected by traffic accidents.

VP-Customer Services of Najm, Eng. Mohammed A. Alzndi, emphasized the significance of the campaign as an opportunity to foster collaboration among national entities to promote safety, and said: “This campaign represents a pioneering initiative that underscores the importance of solidarity between national entities and various sectors in spreading the culture of safety and supporting community efforts to achieve a safer environment. Najm’s participation in this campaign reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and its vital role as a strategic partner for the insurance and safety sectors.”



Alzndi further noted that Najm continues its efforts to develop innovative solutions to enhance safety and protect individuals, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable and inclusive development. He highlighted Najm’s active role in supporting the community through its awareness campaigns such as “Insure & Be Safe,” which raises awareness about the importance of insurance in ensuring rights, achieving financial stability for vehicle owners, enhancing road safety, which reflect positively on society and the national economy.

The Aramco Off-Job Injuries Awareness Campaign, held at the Khurais Emergency Response Center (RIC), featured a range of activities, including interactive workshops, awareness lectures, and presentations, alongside the distribution of educational materials aimed at promoting daily safety practices.

About Najm for Insurance Services:

Najm for insurance services is a closed and unlisted joint stock company established in 2007. It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in more than 40 cities around the Kingdom, with a team of experienced and qualified Saudi staff, who make up 98% of the company’s total workforce.







MENAFN01122024004056016208ID1108942610