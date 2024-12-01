WCM-Q hosts second alumni-run healthcare conference

(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – November 30, 2024: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted its highly anticipated second alumni-run primary care conference, where WCM-Q-trained physicians shared the latest updates in clinical best practices with local family physicians, general practitioners, and primary care providers.



Titled ‘Updates in Primary Care: Specialist-Led Case-Based Discussions Highlighting the Latest Evidence and Best Clinical Practice - 2024,’ the two-day conference was coordinated by WCM-Q’s Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD).



The event served as a platform for healthcare professionals to engage in dynamic, specialist-led, case-based discussions that explored cutting-edge evidence and best practices for managing prevalent adult conditions in primary care. It also included interactive panels and roundtable discussions.



The first day of the conference featured in-depth sessions on rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic diseases, Type 2 diabetes screening, diagnosis, and management, as well as thyroid function testing and management. The final session of the day offered a multidisciplinary approach to menopause, where endocrinologists, gynecologists, and psychiatrists came together to discuss hormonal changes, reproductive and sexual health, mental health, and personalized treatment strategies.



Day two saw expert discussions on common cardiac complaints, early cancer screening, and the management of systemic diseases. Participants also explored the neurological basis of back pain and strategies for managing hypertension in adults and the elderly. The conference concluded with expert insights on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dementia, life after cancer, and obesity, offering multidisciplinary perspectives from neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, and oncology.



The conference was co-directed by Dr. Mahrukh Rizvi (Class of 2011), assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q and consultant in the Medicine Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC); Dr. Reshma Bholah (Class of 2011), assistant professor of pediatrics at WCM-Q and consultant pediatric nephrologist at Sidra Medicine; and Dr. Tariq Chukir (Class of 2015), assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q and consultant at the National Obesity Treatment Center at HMC.



Other WCM-Q alumni who contributed to the conference included Dr. Tania Jaber (Class of 2011), consultant in endocrinology at HMC and assistant professor of clinical medicine at WCM-Q; Dr. Noor Nabeel M. Suleiman (Class of 2009), consultant endocrinologist at HMC and assistant professor of clinical medicine at WCM-Q; Dr. Nimra Dad (Class of 2015), consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at Sidra Medicine; Dr. Zahra Naqvi (Class of 2014), assistant professor of psychiatry at WCM-Q; Dr. Sara Saleh Al-Khawaga (Class of 2014), assistant professor in clinical dermatology at WCM-Q and adjunct associate clinical professor in the College of Health and Life Sciences at Hamad bin Khalifa University (HBKU); Dr. Essa A. Abuhelaiqa (Class of 2011), senior consultant in nephrology and transplant nephrology at HMC and assistant professor of clinical medicine at WCM-Q; and Dr. Salman Al Jerdi (Class of 2012), assistant professor of neurology and director of the Neurology Clerkship at WCM-Q.



Additional contributors included US-based alumni Dr. Sadeer Al-Kindi (Class of 2013), associate professor at Houston Methodist & Weill Cornell Medicine, and Dr. Diala Steitieh (Class of 2017), assistant professor of clinical medicine in the Division of Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical College and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Guest speaker Dr. Munjid Al Harthy (Class of 2013), consultant medical oncologist at Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Center and Research Center (SQCCCRC) in Oman also participated. Dr. Stella Major, associate professor of family medicine in clinical medicine at WCM-Q, served in the scientific planning committee and moderated several sessions.



Dr. Rizvi said: “As graduates of WCM-Q and dedicated health professionals, we are committed to advancing medical knowledge and practice. By bringing together experienced alumni, we engage in a mutual exchange of expertise and insights on a variety of current primary care topics, fostering a collaborative environment where local healthcare providers and alumni alike can stay informed and collectively enhance patient care.”



Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, said: “The conference was a clear demonstration of the vast knowledge and experience our alumni bring to the table, as well as their commitment to sharing their expertise with the local healthcare community. I am exceptionally proud of their ongoing contributions to medical education and healthcare.”



The event follows the success of the inaugural alumni-led conference held in 2023 and forms part of WCM-Q’s wider efforts to leverage alumni expertise for the benefit of Qatar’s thriving healthcare sector.







