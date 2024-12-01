Statement by Geoffrey Alphonso - CEO of Alef Education on Commemoration Day

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) On this Commemoration Day, we stand united with the nation to honour the courage, selflessness, and ultimate sacrifices of the Emirati martyrs. Their heroic acts remain etched in the collective memory of the United Arab Emirates - a profound reminder of their dedication to safeguarding the country’s honour, stability, and progress.



At Alef Education, we pay tribute to these brave souls who gave their all to protect the nation and its people. Their sacrifice inspires us to contribute to the bright future of the UAE by equipping young minds with the skills, knowledge, and critical thinking needed to uphold the values these heroes embodied. Today and every day, we remember their legacy and strive to honour it through our commitment to education and empowerment.







