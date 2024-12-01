Statement by H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation On ‘Commemoration Day’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) .E. Al Rumaithi:

“History will always bear witness to the stories of pride and admiration that our martyrs left behind.”



Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of Family Development Foundation (FDF), emphasised how the United Arab Emirates (UAE) honours its martyrs with the highest devotion every year on November 30. The day pays homage to their heroic deeds and the great sacrifices they made for the nation, safeguarding and maintaining its accomplishments, security, and stability. As stated by Her Excellency, Commemoration Day is a testament to the wise leadership's deep appreciation for honourable martyrs, whose unwavering devotion, loyalty, and love for the nation will live on to inspire future generations.

In honour of this Commemoration Day, H.E. Al Rumaithi said, "This day is a celebration of honour and dignity that embodies the virtues of bravery and devotion that are deeply embedded in the UAE’s roots. We pay tribute to the brave martyrs who served their country with unwavering dedication and sacrificed their lives in defence of the UAE and its citizens. They stand as timeless symbols of honour and determination, leaving behind inspiring tales of pride and admiration that are permanently written in history. Their selfless acts will always serve as a source of motivation for us and the coming generations, guiding us to serve our nation and its people with sincerity.”

Her Excellency also emphasised how the UAE citizens place a high value on the strength, unity, and coherence of their community. Through their admirable actions, they have shown the true spirit of the Emirati people and are always ready to serve their nation with pride and honour. H.E. Al Rumaithi further conveyed her immense pride and admiration for the bravery and courage of these martyrs of the beloved homeland, whose memories still serve as guiding light for the nation's citizens.

On this significant occasion, Her Excellency also extended her regards and appreciation to the mothers of the martyrs - the builders of men and sources of inspiration - for embodying the true spirit of the Emirati woman, instilling in their children the values of sacrifice and dedication for the advancement of the nation, upholding its principles, and raising its flag in all fields. They have offered their beloved sons as sacrifices for the homeland. She praised the patriotic spirit and noble values demonstrated by the mothers and wives of the martyrs, which they express on various national occasions and strive to instil in their children—future heroes who will carry on their fathers' legacy with loyalty and love for their country.





MENAFN01122024003685011158ID1108942603