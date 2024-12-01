RTA Instructs Salik to implement Variable Pricing

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE – 29 November 2024: Salik Company PJSC (“Salik” or the “Company”), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, announces that it has been informed by the Road and Transport Authority (“RTA”) to introduce variable pricing on Salik toll roads to be implemented by the end of January 2025.

Variable pricing aims to enhance traffic flow across Dubai’s Road networks and improve transportation efficiency across the city, based on studies conducted by the RTA that have indicated a need for implementing a variable tariff system, and allowing for tariff exemptions during certain periods.

Salik variable pricing structure

# The approved system for variable pricing road tolls Peak Hours

6:00 AM to 10:00 AM

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Off Peak Hours

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Past Midnight

1:00 AM to 6:00 AM

1 Weekdays AED 6 AED 4

Toll Free

2 Sundays, with the exception for public holidays and Events AED 4 AED 4

Toll Free



Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said: “Road and Transport Authority (RTA) studies have clearly indicated the need for the implementation of variable pricing across Dubai’s toll road network. The instruction Salik has received today, is expected to improve the travel experience of road users in Dubai.”



The expected financial impact of implementing variable pricing

Based on initial projections, the new pricing model is expected to generate an additional revenue between AED 60 million to AED 110 million on annual basis.





