Mol Receives 18,748 Applications For New Recruitment In Q3, 2024

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour's (MoL) ongoing digital transformation has significantly facilitated processes and expedited transaction completion, reflected in the performance of its service departments during the third quarter of 2024.

The statistical bulletin for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 provides key insights and figures related to the country's labour sector, including the outcomes of inspections conducted across various establishments.

In Q3, 2024, the Labour Licensing Department of the Ministry of Labour received approximately 91,452 applications, of which 18,748 were for new recruitment, 68,068 were for work permits (personal number extensions), and 4,636 were for special work permits (sponsorship of dependents/GCC nationals/investors/real estate beneficiaries).

Regarding labour complaints, the bulletin revealed that the Labour Disputes Department received 8,027 complaints, of which 5,062 were resolved. The department also processed 273 public reports, all of which were successfully addressed.

The bulletin also outlined the activities of the Labour Dispute Committees, with 2,357 cases referred to these committees during the third quarter of 2024, leading to 1,402 decisions being issued.

The Labour Relations Department processed a total of 148,033 requests for work contract authentication. Additionally, 32,422 requests for employee secondments were received, while 18,277 requests for occupation changes were also recorded.

In terms of regulatory oversight, the Ministry's inspection teams carried out extensive monitoring of labour market compliance. The bulletin indicated an increase in the percentage of inspections that concluded without observations, reflecting improvements in regulatory adherence.

Notably, the Ministry conducted 747 inspections of recruitment offices in the third quarter, with 694 concluding without notes. Additionally, 25 warnings were issued for violations, 15 companies were fully or partially closed, and four recruitment offices were banned.

The Ministry's Labour Inspection Department also executed a series of intensive inspections to monitor compliance with relevant laws and ministerial decisions regulating the labour market in Qatar. A total of 8,045 inspections were conducted across various regions, resulting in 489 companies receiving warnings to remove violations, and 1,772 violation reports were filed.

Furthermore, the Occupational Safety and Health Department carried out 5,798 inspections of work sites and labour accommodation, leading to 1,999 warnings issued to companies for compliance issues.

The Ministry of Labour urges all employers, companies, and institutions subject to the provisions of the Labour Law to adhere to the law and regulatory ministerial decisions, contributing to the enhancement of the work environment in Qatar.