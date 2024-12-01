Amir Heads To Kuwait

Date
12/1/2024 3:03:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, heading to the sisterly State of Kuwait, to lead the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the meetings of the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will be held in the capital Kuwait later today.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
MENAFN01122024000063011010ID1108942580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.