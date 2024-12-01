Amir Heads To Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, heading to the sisterly State of Kuwait, to lead the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the meetings of the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will be held in the capital Kuwait later today.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.