UAE car market sells one million cars following end of pandemic

(MENAFN) The UAE car market has achieved a significant milestone, selling one million cars following the end of the pandemic. Data from global car market performance measurement platforms revealed a 33 percent growth in sales during the past period of this year compared to total sales in 2020. This recovery highlights the resilience of the UAE market as it rebounded from the effects of the pandemic.



The sales data shows a remarkable recovery since 2020. In 2021, sales increased by 22 percent, and in 2022, there was a slight growth of about 1 percent. The market continued its upward trend in 2023, with a notable 27.6 percent increase in sales compared to the previous year. This steady growth reflects the demand for cars in the UAE as the economy continued to recover.



Economy and small sedans were the most popular cars sold in the UAE during this period, followed by luxury and sports cars, as well as custom-made vehicles. This trend shows that while practical vehicles lead in sales, there is also a significant demand for high-end and personalized cars in the local market.



According to the data, the GCC region remains one of the most active areas for car sales globally in terms of annual sales volume, growth rates, and market expansion through dealership networks. Geographically, the UAE ranks second in the Gulf in car sales volume over the past years, following Saudi Arabia, which sold nearly 2.5 million cars during this period.

