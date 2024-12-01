BJP Accuses Kejriwal Of 'Staging' Attack To Divert Attention From Governance Failures

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The BJP leaders, on Sunday, accused Delhi's former Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating an attack to divert people's attention from governance failures, calling it a 'sympathy stunt' ahead of elections.

BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the incident as a "staged" drama, saying,“This was no attack. The man threw dirty water, symbolising what the people of Delhi are forced to drink due to AAP's governance. If a few drops reached Kejriwal, he claimed it felt like acid. Such exaggerated reactions reveal AAP's tendency to create theatrics to mislead the public.”

Another BJP leader, Rajkumar Anand alleged that the incident highlighted the internal discontent within AAP.“The party is facing a major revolt. Kejriwal himself orchestrates such events to garner sympathy and shift attention from real issues ahead of elections,” he said.

Lok Sabha member Yogendra Chandolia provided a different perspective, pointing to the accused's possible grievances.“The man was reportedly a former bus marshal whose job was terminated. Instead of addressing the plight of these workers who lost their livelihoods, Kejriwal diverts attention. People are angry because their issues remain unresolved, yet Kejriwal blames others,” he remarked.

BJP's Lok Sabha MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat criticised AAP's decade-long governance, stating,“Kejriwal failed to provide basic facilities or reduce unemployment, which is at its peak. He once said giving jobs is simple, yet he hasn't delivered on his promises. This government survives on hollow claims and political stunts.”

The incident in question occurred during Kejriwal's padayatra in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Saturday evening when Ashok Jha, the accused, hurled liquid.

AAP claimed it was“spirit”, calling it an attempt to“burn” Kejriwal, but police later confirmed it was water.

Security personnel immediately detained Jha, who reportedly acted out of frustration over unaddressed grievances. At the time of the incident, Kejriwal was accompanied by Greater Kailash MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. They were walking in a narrow lane when the accused threw the liquid.