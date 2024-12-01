Afghanistan receives non-oil products value at USD249M from Iran in month
(MENAFN) Ruhollah Latifi stated that Afghanistan was the fifth export location of Iranian products in the mentioned period.
As earlier declared by the former chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran has shipped non-oil commodities worth USD1.3 billion to Afghanistan in the initial seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21).
Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that Afghanistan was the fifth main export location of the Iranian non-oil products in the stated seven-month period.
In a discussion with an Iranian trade delegation in Kabul in mid-August, Afghanistan's interim Deputy Premier Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund stated that his nation is excited to attract Iranian traders in order to improve Afghan mining industry, produce solar power and extend railway connectivity.
The Iranian allocation also suggested to begin a mutual special industrial zone with Afghanistan.
