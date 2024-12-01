Indian Security Forces Gun Down 7 Maoist Rebels In Telangana

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Indian said on Sunday that seven Maoist rebels were gunned down during an encounter with the police in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

The Press Trust of India said, quoting the police, that during a combing operation in the forest area of Eturnagaram in Mulugu district, a gun fight broke out between the elite anti-Maoist force of Telangana Police and the Maoists, killing seven rebels.

Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The banned group is waging an armed struggle for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system, which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial. (end)

