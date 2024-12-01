US Calls For De-Escalation, Protection Of Civilians, Minorities In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The United States has called for de-escalation and the protection of civilians and minority groups in Syria, where rapid developments have unfolded in the northern regions over the past two days.

In a statement issued by White House National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett, the US National Security Council spokesperson stated, "We are closely monitoring the situation in Syria and have been in contact over the last 48 hours with regional capitals."

He pointed out, "The Assad regime's ongoing refusal to engage in the process outlined in UNSCR 2254 and its reliance on Russia and Iran has created the conditions now unfolding, including the collapse of Assad regime lines in northwest Syria."

Savett emphasized, "The United States has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay'at Tahir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization."

The US also reiterated its call for a "serious and credible political process" that could end the ongoing civil war through a political settlement consistent with UNSCR 2254.

The US continues to prioritize the defense of American personnel and military positions in Syria to prevent the resurgence of the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Operations Command announced the closure of the Iraq-Syria border entirely due to the recent security developments in Syria, particularly in Aleppo, where fighting between opposition forces and government troops led to significant shifts in territorial control. (end)

