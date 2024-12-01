Paris Hilton Celebrates 5 Years Of Togetherness With Her ‘Forever Love’ Carter Reum

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 1 (IANS) Reality star and socialite Paris Hilton is celebrating 5 years of togetherness with author Carter Reum. She paid tribute to her“dream come true” husband Carter Reum.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the businesswoman and reality star, 43, celebrated her five-year "dating" anniversary with her entrepreneur husband, also 43, by sharing a sentimental Instagram post showing a look at some of their more intimate moments as a couple over the years, reports 'People' magazine.

She kicked off the post with a black-and-white photo of the pair glamorously dressed as they gazed lovingly at each other.

Several other pictures showed them sharing some smooches and forehead kisses on ski trips, on the beach and at parties.

As per 'People', Hilton also included photos which captured the couple embracing during the holiday season in matching pajamas and while looking out over a balcony during the summer. One sweet picture even showed them snuggled up while lying in a hammock together.

Hilton also offered a look at the framed pictures of herself and her husband displayed on what appeared to be a vanity. Another video showed their photos copy and pasted into a collage.“From the moment you walked into my life, everything changed for the better”, the 'Stars Are Blind' singer captioned her anniversary post.“You've filled my days with happiness, my heart with love, and my life with endless adventures”.

“With you, every moment feels like a dream come true”, she continued.“Carter, you are my safe place, my biggest supporter and my forever love. Here's to another incredible year of growing, laughing and loving together.” She concluded the post,“Happy 60-monthiversary (5 years dating!) to my everything”.

The post comes after Hilton gave her followers a glimpse of her and Reum's Thanksgiving celebrations with their two children, daughter London, 12 months, and son Phoenix, 22 months. She posted several shots of the family of four posing for photos in front of a Christmas tree adorned with large pink ornaments.