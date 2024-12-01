Pampore Man Found Dead In Srinagar's Nowgam
Date
12/1/2024 1:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a man, hailing from Pampore was found near the riverbanks at Nowgam area of Srinagar district on Sunday, officials said.
An official said that the body of a man was spotted by passersby, who then informed the Police accordingly, reported news agency KNO.
He said a police team rushed to the scene and took the body into custody. The deceased was identified as Mudasir Ashraf Dar, son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar of Namblabal, Pampore.
Moreover, the investigations have been initiated.
|
