IUST Shines In National Adventure Training In Himachal's Kullu
12/1/2024 1:09:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Islamic University of Science and technology (IUST) made ita mark in a 10-day National Water Sports Adventure Course organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Parwan Sansthan and Rafting Centre Pordi, on the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh.
The training, brought together 40 participants, including 20 young men and 20 women from four states across India, including Mufti Ahmad, an NSS cadet from IUST, who described the experience as transformative.
“It was more than just rafting or building bridges, it was about overcoming fears, pushing boundaries and finding strength within,” he said.
Mufti expressed his gratitude to IUST, especially Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil A. Romshoo and all others involved for providing this platform to him including Registrar Prof A. W. Makhdoomi and NSS Coordinator Dr. Tariq Ahmad Ganie. The rigorous training included activities like river rafting, artificial bridge-building, river crossing, and disaster management, which were conducted under the guidance of seasoned instructors.
