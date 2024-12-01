Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Attends Meeting Of International Council Of Turkic World Mediators Union

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva participated in the first meeting of the
International Council of the Turkic World Mediators Union (TDAB) in
Ankara, Turkiye.
Azernews reports that, during her speech at the event, the
Ombudsman emphasized the importance of the mediation process in
creating an environment of mutual respect and compromise between
the parties in human rights disputes.
The Commissioner noted that the mediation process, in addition
to creating conditions for reaching an agreement based on direct
dialogue and understanding between the parties, also plays an
important role in establishing peace and justice in society.
Sabina Aliyeva stated that the mediation process is actively
used in appeals addressed to the Ombudsman's Office, noting that
this process places importance on ensuring direct dialogue between
the parties and promoting reconciliation. The Commissioner
emphasized the importance of the state bodies, in addition to the
work carried out within the legal framework to restore violated
human rights, promote moral values, provide continuous and
coordinated services against problems that may arise in society,
and systematically implement preventive measures.
Sabina Aliyeva, noting the existence of close cooperation
between the Ombudsman Institution and the Mediation Council, drew
attention to the fact that joint and effective activities were
carried out to investigate complaints related to the mediation
process, improve legislation in this area, and organize educational
work.
The Commissioner noted that a series of events were held within
the framework of legal educational activities to further improve
the quality of public services, and promote good governance, as
well as alternative dispute resolution methods, taking into account
modern challenges.
Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva also participated in the event called
"Karabakh Night" within the framework of the first meeting of the
International Council of the Turkic World Mediators Union (TDAB).
During his speech, the Commissioner expressed the importance of the
Victory achieved during the Patriotic War for the Turkic world, the
importance of peace and security in the world, and the formation of
new relations in the region.
The Ombudsman recalled with satisfaction the active
participation of the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey and the Chairman of
the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution in the
fact-finding missions conducted in the occupied territories, and
that this country has always supported the just position of
Azerbaijan.
The Commissioner noted that the return of our former internally
displaced persons to their native lands is currently ensured, and
reconstruction and reconstruction work is being carried out in the
occupied territories.
