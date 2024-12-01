Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Attends Meeting Of International Council Of Turkic World Mediators Union

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva participated in the first meeting of the International Council of the Turkic World Mediators Union (TDAB) in Ankara, Turkiye.

Azernews reports that, during her speech at the event, the Ombudsman emphasized the importance of the mediation process in creating an environment of mutual respect and compromise between the parties in human rights disputes.

The Commissioner noted that the mediation process, in addition to creating conditions for reaching an agreement based on direct dialogue and understanding between the parties, also plays an important role in establishing peace and justice in society.

Sabina Aliyeva stated that the mediation process is actively used in appeals addressed to the Ombudsman's Office, noting that this process places importance on ensuring direct dialogue between the parties and promoting reconciliation. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of the state bodies, in addition to the work carried out within the legal framework to restore violated human rights, promote moral values, provide continuous and coordinated services against problems that may arise in society, and systematically implement preventive measures.

Sabina Aliyeva, noting the existence of close cooperation between the Ombudsman Institution and the Mediation Council, drew attention to the fact that joint and effective activities were carried out to investigate complaints related to the mediation process, improve legislation in this area, and organize educational work.

The Commissioner noted that a series of events were held within the framework of legal educational activities to further improve the quality of public services, and promote good governance, as well as alternative dispute resolution methods, taking into account modern challenges.

Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva also participated in the event called "Karabakh Night" within the framework of the first meeting of the International Council of the Turkic World Mediators Union (TDAB). During his speech, the Commissioner expressed the importance of the Victory achieved during the Patriotic War for the Turkic world, the importance of peace and security in the world, and the formation of new relations in the region.

The Ombudsman recalled with satisfaction the active participation of the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey and the Chairman of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution in the fact-finding missions conducted in the occupied territories, and that this country has always supported the just position of Azerbaijan.

The Commissioner noted that the return of our former internally displaced persons to their native lands is currently ensured, and reconstruction and reconstruction work is being carried out in the occupied territories.