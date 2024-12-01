Nearly Dozen Attack Drones Targeting Kyiv Shot Down - Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders neutralized nearly a dozen one-way attack drones Russia launched at the capital Kyiv overnight Sunday.

That's according to the municipal military administration chief, Serhiy Popko , Ukrinform reports.

"This night, Russian's once again attacked Kyiv using unmanned aerial vehicles. The air alert in the city lasted about an hour and a half. The defense forces detected and neutralized about a dozen attack UAVs that threatened the capital," Popko said, noting that the Air Force will report on the exact number and type of drones intercepted.

As a result of the attack, drone debris plunged in the Holosiivskyi distric where a blast wave left some windows in an apartment block shattered.

In, drone debris leaves apartment block, cars damaged

"According to the reports from the ground as of now, there are no casualties in town," the official added.

At the same time, he did not rule out that other enemy drones, now seen on radar over the region, could change their route and pose a threat to Kyiv. Therefore, he called on residents to remain vigilant and monitor air alert signals.

As reported, an alert was declared in the capital and a number of northern and central regions due to the threat of a Russian drone attack.