Paris encourages African attendance in int'l organizations, UN, World Bank

France encourages increasing African attendance in global institutions, such as the UN and World Bank, the French leader stated on Thursday.



Emmanuel welcomed his Nigerian colleague Bola Tinubu in Paris, the initial trip by a Nigerian leader to France in more than 20 years.



“Your will to be a key actor of global governance is necessary for us all, whether in international humanitarian law, climate change, global health, or protecting the oceans,” Macron informed Binubu in a bilateral media summit, referring to Nigeria’s business aims in France.



The French leader stated Paris is willing to do “all that is possible to encourage a better inclusion of Nigeria in global governance platforms.”



“We are in favor of an increased presence of the great leaders, great countries of Africa, whether in the UN Security Council, the governance of the World Bank, or the International Monetary Fund, and you have your place in these institutions,” Macron noted.

