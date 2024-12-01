Erdogan says Biden's recent Gaza cease-fire call is ‘overdue but important’

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Thursday that the US leader’s recent call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip comes late but is still essential.



“President (Joe) Biden's announcement of a new initiative for a cease-fire in Gaza is a step that is long overdue but nonetheless an important one,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed a bilateral media summit in the capital Ankara together with the visiting sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.



"Regional and global peace cannot be achieved unless an urgent, just, lasting cease-fire is established in Gaza," Leader Erdogan noted, speaking the day following a truce took impact among Lebanon and Israel following months of cross-border conflict.



"Since the very beginning of these conflicts, we have repeatedly expressed our readiness to do whatever is necessary, whether through mediation or as guarantors, to secure a lasting cease-fire.”



"Today, we stand firm in the same position. We will not hesitate to do whatever is required to establish calm and peace in Gaza,” he further noted.



Biden stated on Tuesday that the US is going to create "another push" with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and other countries to reach a cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement in Gaza.

