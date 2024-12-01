Heydar Aliyev Foundation And Saudi Arabia Mull Cooperation In Multiple Spheres

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, the vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the head of Saudi Arabia's King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Care, Abdullah Al-Rabieh, in Riyadh.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was emphasized at the meeting, and the importance of developing cooperation in all fields was noted.

Discussions were held in the direction of the development of cooperation between the King Salman Center and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as future joint projects.

At the same time, Abdullah Ar-Rabi'a asked to convey the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Hearths, and Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Ministers, to Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.