Heydar Aliyev Foundation And Saudi Arabia Mull Cooperation In Multiple Spheres
Date
12/1/2024 12:11:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Leyla Aliyeva, the vice president of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, met with the head of Saudi Arabia's King Salman Center
for Humanitarian Aid and Care, Abdullah Al-Rabieh, in Riyadh.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the high
level of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was
emphasized at the meeting, and the importance of developing
cooperation in all fields was noted.
Discussions were held in the direction of the development of
cooperation between the King Salman Center and the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, as well as future joint projects.
At the same time, Abdullah Ar-Rabi'a asked to convey the
greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of
the Two Holy Hearths, and Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud, the
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of
Ministers, to Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN01122024000195011045ID1108942408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.