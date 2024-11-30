CNR Gained Access To Documentation Of One Of Russian Army's Air Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center of National Resistance has technical documentation of the headquarters of the 14th of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense, based in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the National Resistance Center reported this and published the personal data of a Russian major and technical documentation of a flight simulator.

As explained by the CNR, this became possible due to the leakage of data from the mail of Major Serhiy Borovkov, who is responsible for training pilots who then strike at civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

“That is, in fact, the major is training war criminals and will be punished for this, because the Defense Forces have all the personal data of the occupier,” the CNR emphasized.

The National Resistance Center noted that Borovkov“handed over the technical documentation of the unit (from simulators to airplanes), as well as the personnel of all regiments in the 14th Army.”

“At the moment, we cannot publish all the data here, but for example, the technical documentation of the simulator,” the CNR noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion in absentia to the commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces , who ordered missile strikes on civilian objects in Kyiv , including the Lvivskyi Kvartal residential complex, in June 2022.