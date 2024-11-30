Azerbaijan Initiates Tree Planting Campaign In Brazil Highlighting COP29
As part of the“Year of Solidarity for a Green World,”
Azerbaijan's embassy in Brazil organized a tree planting campaign
titled "From Baku to Belem" on November 28 in a city park in
Brasília, Azernews reports.
The event saw the planting of 29 white and purple ipe trees,
symbolizing COP29, which Azerbaijan hosted earlier this year.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan, alongside Senator Nelson Trace, co-chair
of the Brazil-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, and
Janara Braga, head of the Brazilian Minister of Tourism's cabinet,
highlighted the campaign's significance in promoting
decarbonization, combating climate change, and inspiring future
generations.
The speeches also stressed the mutual benefits of
Azerbaijan-Brazil cooperation and the critical roles of COP29 and
the upcoming COP30 in Belem in addressing global climate
challenges.
The event attracted representatives from the diplomatic corps,
including ambassadors and officials from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Oman,
and others, as well as members of Brazil's Federal Senate,
government, and city park administration.
