Azerbaijan Initiates Tree Planting Campaign In Brazil Highlighting COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the“Year of Solidarity for a Green World,” Azerbaijan's embassy in Brazil organized a tree planting campaign titled "From Baku to Belem" on November 28 in a city park in Brasília, Azernews reports.

The event saw the planting of 29 white and purple ipe trees, symbolizing COP29, which Azerbaijan hosted earlier this year. Ambassador of Azerbaijan, alongside Senator Nelson Trace, co-chair of the Brazil-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, and Janara Braga, head of the Brazilian of Tourism's cabinet, highlighted the campaign's significance in promoting decarbonization, combating climate change, and inspiring future generations.

The speeches also stressed the mutual benefits of Azerbaijan-Brazil cooperation and the critical roles of COP29 and the upcoming COP30 in Belem in addressing global climate challenges.

The event attracted representatives from the diplomatic corps, including ambassadors and officials from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Oman, and others, as well as members of Brazil's Federal Senate, government, and city park administration.