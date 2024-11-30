Zelensky: U.S. Preparing $725M Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is preparing an important $725 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , according to Ukrinform.

"This week, we can highlight the contribution of Lithuania: a new batch of military aid. Arms, including ammunition, spare parts for armored vehicles. As well as the Netherlands – I am very grateful for the Patriot launchers," Zelensky said.

He said the United States is preparing "a strong and important military package worth $725 million." This is something that will significantly support Ukrainian soldiers at the front, Zelensky said.

"We also see the willingness of the Nordic and Baltic states to increase their investments in our defense industry, particularly in the production of our domestic drones. I am grateful for this!" Zelensky said.

He noted that Norway had decided to provide more financial support to Ukraine in the coming year.

There is a decision from Luxembourg to provide funds for arms procurement for Ukrainian forces, Zelensky said.

"We also appreciate the decision by the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on the Russian shadow tanker fleet. This is what keeps the entire world on the right course towards justice. Towards making Russia feel accountable for this war and its consequences, and towards compelling Russia to make peace. The world has the power to make this happen," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine