NHPC Partners With Global Green Growth Institute For Green Solutions

New Delhi, Nov 30 (KNN) In a significant step towards addressing climate challenges, NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to promote innovative clean initiatives.



The agreement, formalized on November 28, 2024, at NHPC's corporate office in Faridabad, underscores India's commitment to a low-carbon transition and sustainable development.

The MoU was officially signed by NHPC Executive Director (REGH) V.R. Shrivastava and GGGI Country Head Soumya Prasad Garnaik, with NHPC Director (Personnel) Uttam Lal and GGGI Advisor D.K. Khare in attendance.



Senior representatives from both organizations were present during the landmark signing ceremony, highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership.

Under the collaborative framework, NHPC and GGGI will focus on three primary areas of sustainable energy development.



These include integrating renewable energy technologies with agricultural practices through agrivoltaic projects, advancing green hydrogen development, and driving strategic investments in green energy initiatives.



The partnership directly aligns with India's international commitments under the Paris Agreement and NHPC's broader renewable energy objectives.

As a Navratna enterprise, NHPC brings extensive expertise in managing a diverse portfolio of hydropower, solar, and wind projects.



The collaboration with GGGI, an international organization dedicated to promoting sustainable economic growth in emerging economies, is expected to generate scalable solutions for climate resilience and accelerated green energy adoption.

The Ministry of Power emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that the collaboration will help develop innovative projects that are fully aligned with India's renewable energy commitments and NHPC's clean energy strategic goals.

This strategic alliance represents a crucial step in India's ongoing efforts to transition towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions, showcasing the nation's proactive approach to combating climate change through technological innovation and strategic partnerships.

(KNN Bureau)