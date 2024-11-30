Customs Department Announces Measures To Speed Up Electric Vehicle Clearance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 30 (Petra) -- Jordan Department Director General Jalal Qudah Saturday toured the Zarqa Free Zone's customs center to check on measures after the government's decision last week to reduce the special tax on electric cars, which prompted a surge in clearances.Some 1,360 out of 2,020 clearance orders have been completed up until Thursday evening since the decision cutting by half the special tax on e-vehicles came into effect last Saturday, he said, adding that these are out of a total of 8,065 EVs targeted for clearance.The Customs Department has put in place a contingency plan to accommodate the rise in clearances, and is placing all its resources at the service of vehicle owners and traders through backing up staff and inspectors at the Zarqa Free Zone Customs Center and the Amman Customs Center, he said.The department seeks to ease customs procedures, he said, urging citizens to seize the opportunity and benefit from the one-off tax reduction measure, which is effective until the end of the year, Qudah said.