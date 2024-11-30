Cabinet Endorses Set Of Decisions, Draft Laws Aligned With EMV, Social Protection

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) – The Cabinet on Saturday held a meeting, chaired by Prime Jaafar Hassan, in which it approved a set of decisions and draft laws aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and Social Protection. Key highlights include:Draft Amendments to the Social Security Law for 2024The Cabinet approved the draft amendments to the Social Security Law for 2024, preparing it for submission to Parliament for legislative procedures.Key Provisions:Maternity Leave Extension: Aligning with expected amendments to the Labor Law, the duration of maternity leave will be extended from 70 to 90 days, ensuring payment for the full 90 days upon enactment.Economic Modernization Vision (EMV): The amendments support the EMV by fostering a work environment that enhances women's economic participation, boosting investment and growth opportunities.Adaptation to New Work Models: The amendments account for new work patterns, including flexible work arrangements, expanding social security coverage, and safeguarding workers' rights.Non-Jordanians Optional Inclusion: Non-Jordanians with at least 120 mandatory contributions, including children of Jordanian women, can opt for voluntary social security coverage, ensuring eligibility for disability and retirement benefits.Unemployment Insurance: Reorganization of unemployment insurance ensures financial support for unemployed individuals without linking payments to personal savings, maintaining financial equity and sustainability within the fund.Gender Equality: The amendments address gender equity, allowing widowed men to receive a portion of their deceased spouse's pension without conditions, previously restricted to cases of total disability.Medical Authority for Disability Claims: Certified medical committees will oversee the assessment of natural disability claims.Amended Financing Companies Regulation for 2024The Cabinet approved the amended Financing Companies Regulation for 2024, granting the Central Bank of Jordan oversight of these companies.Objectives:Enhance the governance of financing companies; strengthen legislative and institutional frameworks for licensing and regulation; protect consumers from unethical lending practices while promoting responsible financing in line with global standards; and increase sector competitiveness and stability while encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.Winter Assistance for Low-Income FamiliesThe Cabinet approved the disbursement of winter assistance to all families benefiting from monthly aid programs and the unified cash assistance program under the National Aid Fund.The assistance aims to help families meet additional winter-related expenses. This year, 235,000 families will benefit, with a total cost of approximately JD4.5 million. The program has been implemented annually since 2016.Policies for Supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities in Government ProcurementThe Cabinet approved principles and policy papers to enhance the participation of MSMEs, women, youth, and persons with disabilities in government procurement for 2024.Key Features:Preferential Treatment: MSMEs and enterprises owned predominantly by women, youth, and persons with disabilities will receive price preferences in government tenders.Economic Development: The initiative aims to improve economic activity, support the growth and establishment of such projects, and create employment opportunities for Jordanians.Implementation Plan: A committee chaired by the Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply for Technical Affairs will oversee the execution of these policies, including integrating them into the Jordanian e-procurement system and training relevant personnel. Implementation will begin six months from the decision date.These decisions reflect the government's commitment to implementing reforms and policies that align with the EMV, social protection, and administrative efficiency, ensuring sustainable development and improved public services.