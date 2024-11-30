Amir To Participate In GCC Summit In Kuwait
Date
11/30/2024 2:01:17 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will head, on Sunday, to the sisterly State of Kuwait leading the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 45th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) slated for Sunday in Kuwait.
His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation
MENAFN30112024000067011011ID1108941654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.