Amir To Participate In GCC Summit In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will head, on Sunday, to the sisterly State of Kuwait leading the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 45th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) slated for Sunday in Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation

