New RWA Project Rexas Finance (RXS) Sells Out 7Th Consecutive Presale Stage Ahead Of Schedule

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rexas Finance (RXS) continues to dominate the with its groundbreaking approach to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The project has successfully sold out its seventh consecutive presale stage ahead of schedule, raising $16.25 million to date. Now in its eighth stage, tokens are priced at $0.10, a 3.33x increase from the initial stage price. Investors buying now stand to double their investments upon launch. This stellar performance highlights Rexas Finance as a strong contender in RWA tokenization, a space revolutionizing how assets are owned and traded globally.

Revolutionizing Asset Ownership

Rexas Finance is transforming access to traditional asset markets by enabling tokenization of real-world assets like real estate, commodities, and art. Through its blockchain-powered platform, investors can purchase fractional ownership of high-value assets, overcoming barriers like high entry costs and low liquidity.

For instance, a small investor in Asia can now own a fraction of a European commercial property, earning passive income from its appreciation or rental returns. The platform isn't limited to real estate; it also facilitates investments in commodities like gold and oil, an industry valued at $121.2 trillion globally. By opening these markets to everyday investors, Rexas Finance is bridging the gap between blockchain and traditional finance.

Rexas Finance offers several advanced tools to simplify this process. The Rexas Token Builder allows users to tokenize assets seamlessly, while the QuickMint Bot enables quick and efficient token creation via platforms like Telegram and Discord. Projects can also raise funds through the Rexas Launchpad , ensuring smooth entry into the crypto market.







Rexas Finance Strong Presale Momentum

The RXS presale demonstrates growing investor confidence. With 42.5% of the total token supply allocated for presale, stages 1 through 7 sold out quickly, raising $16.25 million. The current price of $0.10 per token positions early buyers for substantial gains, with the price projected to reach double digits by early 2025. Unlike projects that rely on venture capital funding, Rexas Finance opted for a public presale, ensuring retail investors have access to this opportunity. Adding to its credibility, Rexas Finance is CertiK-audited, ensuring security and reliability for its smart contracts. Moreover, listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko further enhance visibility and legitimacy, giving the project access to millions of potential investors.

Unlocking New Possibilities With Rexas Finance

Rexas Finance is more than just a tokenization platform; it's reshaping industries. Through tokenization, the traditionally illiquid art market-currently valued at $65 billion-becomes accessible to everyday investors. High-value collectibles, previously reserved for the wealthy, are now within reach. In real estate, Rexas Finance democratizes ownership. Investors no longer need substantial capital to access this lucrative market. Instead, they can buy fractional shares, unlocking income streams previously reserved for institutional players. The platform also integrates cutting-edge AI tools like Rexas GenAI and Rexas AI Shield to enhance user experience and ensure robust security. By creating a unified ecosystem, Rexas Finance is enabling a seamless interaction between real-world assets and blockchain, driving broader adoption across industries.

Final Thoughts: A Promising Future

Rexas Finance is gaining momentum in the crypto market as its presale enters stage 8. The platform's $1 million giveaway campaign adds further excitement, giving participants the chance to win $50,000 USDT each. This initiative, combined with the project's innovative offerings, underscores its commitment to rewarding and growing its community. With plans to launch on three Tier-1 exchanges and a projected price of over $10 by 2025, Rexas Finance stands out as a leading project in RWA tokenization. Its innovative approach, growing visibility, and strong presale performance make it a compelling opportunity for investors looking to tap into the future of asset ownership. Now is the time to act and secure a position in this transformative project.

