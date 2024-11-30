President Of Republic Of Tatarstan Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of Tatarstan HE Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Doha on Saturday, to attend a side event of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix (Qatar 2024).

Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, welcomed HE the President of Tatarstan and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport.