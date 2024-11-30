President Of Republic Of Tatarstan Arrives In Doha
Date
11/30/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: President of the Republic of Tatarstan HE Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Doha on Saturday, to attend a side event of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix (Qatar 2024).
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, welcomed HE the President of Tatarstan and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport.
MENAFN30112024000063011010ID1108941644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.