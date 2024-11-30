عربي


President Of Republic Of Tatarstan Arrives In Doha

President Of Republic Of Tatarstan Arrives In Doha


11/30/2024 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of Tatarstan HE Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Doha on Saturday, to attend a side event of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix (Qatar 2024).

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, welcomed HE the President of Tatarstan and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport.

The Peninsula

