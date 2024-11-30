Rwandan President Arrives In Doha
11/30/2024 2:00:16 PM
Doha: President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame arrived Saturday in Doha to attend part of the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix (Qatar 2024).
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar HE Igor Marara Kainamura.
