Rwandan President Arrives In Doha

Doha: President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame arrived Saturday in Doha to attend part of the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix (Qatar 2024).

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar HE Igor Marara Kainamura.