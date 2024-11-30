Media reports Africans demonstrating great interest in Russian universities

(MENAFN) African students, particularly from Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Mali, and Chad, are among the top applicants to Russian universities, according to a report by Rossotrudnichestvo in *Izvestia* on Wednesday. For the 2024–2025 academic year, over 14,000 applications were submitted by African candidates, with nearly three applicants for each available spot.



Most of these students are applying through Russia’s education quota program, which offers free tuition, subsidized dormitory accommodations, and stipends. The upcoming academic year will see over 4,800 places reserved specifically for African students.



At the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University), the majority of African graduates return to their home countries, often finding employment in their specialized fields. The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education highlighted that many alumni, including doctors, engineers, and agricultural experts, hold significant roles in various African nations, including cabinet positions.



