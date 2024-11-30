Russia possess necessary means-top senator

(MENAFN) Russia has the necessary means, including "superweapons," to respond decisively to any act of aggression, Federation Council chairwoman Valentina Matvienko stated on Wednesday. Speaking at a Senate meeting, she reflected on President Vladimir Putin's recent address, which followed the deployment of Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Ukraine. Matvienko explained that the missile strike was a response to NATO's support for Ukraine, particularly its use of Western-supplied weapons against Russian targets.



Matvienko emphasized that the use of the Oreshnik missile was not a threat or ultimatum, as portrayed by Western media, but a clear response to the escalation by the West and their involvement in attacks on Russian territory. She added that the missile launch was a demonstration of Russia's readiness for any eventuality, underscoring that Moscow has the means to respond, including its advanced weapons. While she did not specify which "superweapons" she was referring to, Matvienko made it clear that Russia would always have a response to any further provocations.



She also suggested that Putin's speech and the missile launch could help shift the conflict toward a peaceful resolution, provided the West acknowledges its failures and engages in negotiations that respect Russia's sovereignty and security. Failure to do so, Matvienko warned, would lead to a dead end. Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed her comments, stating that a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict remains distant, as the West continues to pursue a strategic defeat of Russia.



