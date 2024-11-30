EAM Jaishankar Expresses Grief Over Murder Of Indian Student In US

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the murder of an Indian youth from Telangana who was shot dead at a station in Chicago in the US. The EAM said that the Indian Consulate was extending all possible assistance to the deceased's family.

"We are shocked and deeply sad at the murder of Indian Student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits. Consulate will extend all possible help to the family and friends of the victim," the Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on X.

Responding to the post of Consulate General of India, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: "Deeply grieved at this news. Our Consulate is rendering all possible assistance to the family."

A youth from Telangana has been shot dead by an assailant at a gas station in Chicago in the early hours of Saturday (Indian time).

Sai Teja Nukarapu (26), hailing from Khammam district, was shot in the gas station where he was working part-time. According to information reaching his family, the assailant opened fire on him after snatching money.

A friend of Sai Teja informed the family about the incident. The assailant escaped after the attack.

Sai Teja, who completed BBA in India, had moved to the United States just four months ago to pursue MS at Concordia University, Wisconsin. He was said to doing a part-time job at a gas station for the last few days.

Sai Teja's parents N. Koteshwar Rao and Vani, who reside at Raparthi Nagar in Khammam city, were shocked on receiving the news. He was the only son of the couple.

Member of Telangana Legislative Council, Madhusudan Thatha visited Sai Teja's parents at their residence and consoled them.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said Sai Teja was not on duty when the assailants attacked him but helping a friend who had gone out on some work.

The MLC told media persons that he spoke to the members of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and sought their help in bringing the body home. The body is expected to reach India next week.

A pall of gloom descended on the neighbourhood where Sai Teja's family lives. Large number of relatives and friends reached the house and consoled his parents and other family members.

Locals approached Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and requested him to help the family in bringing the mortal remains of Sai Teja from the US to India.