(MENAFN) Russian investigators have reported that two civilians were killed in a missile strike on the village of Bolshoye Zhirovo in Russia’s Kursk Region last Saturday, which they are now treating as an act of terrorism. The attack targeted the settlement, which has around 500 residents and is located in northern Kursk, far from areas recently captured by Ukrainian forces during their August incursion. The Russian Investigative Committee has stated that Ukrainian military personnel fired three tactical projectiles at the village, though the specific weapon used has not been disclosed.



Ukraine's operation in Kursk Region was seen as an effort to divert Russian troops from other areas where Russia has made significant territorial gains this year. Ukrainian officials also view the seized land as a potential bargaining chip for future peace talks.



Since the beginning of the incursion, the Russian military has estimated that Ukrainian forces have suffered over 35,700 casualties, with almost half of the initially captured land being lost. Tensions in the Kursk region escalated last week after Western allies authorized the use of long-range weapons, including US-supplied ATACMS missiles, for strikes on internationally recognized Russian territory. Ukrainian forces fired ATACMS at a Russian air-defense battery near Bolshoye Zhirovo on Saturday, followed by another strike on Monday, causing some damage and military injuries, though several missiles were intercepted.



