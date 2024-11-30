Trans law enforcement officer gets accused of assault elected ‘women`s representative’

(MENAFN) A transgender officer in Berlin, Judy S., 27, has been elected as a representative for women within the city's security force, despite facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting two male colleagues. Some officers who voted for Judy to become their second deputy women's representative have expressed regret after discovering her transgender identity. One anonymous officer told the tabloid *Bild* that they felt it would have been fair for Judy to disclose this information, questioning how she could relate to issues like menstrual cramps or menopause.



Judy was outed as transgender earlier this month, shortly after being suspended due to allegations of drugging and assaulting two male officers. The three officers had met at Berlin’s KitKat club, a venue known for its sex parties, and were under the impression that Judy was a biological woman. They agreed to go to her apartment for a threesome, only to later claim they were drugged and assaulted. The victims reported severe injuries from Judy's alleged use of a penis pump and other objects. A police search of Judy’s apartment revealed cocaine, though the two victims stated they had not taken the drug but became heavily intoxicated before the alleged assault. Berlin police have not commented, citing an ongoing investigation.



