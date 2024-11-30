Telangana Youth Shot Dead At Gas Station In US

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) A youth from Telangana has been shot dead by an assailant at a station in Chicago in the US.

Sai Teja Nukarapu (26), hailing from Khammam district, was shot in the gas station, where he was working. According to information reaching his family, the assailant opened fire on him after snatching money.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday (Indian time). A friend of Sai Teja informed the family about the incident. The assailant escaped after the attack.

Sai Teja, who completed BBA here, had moved to the United States just four months ago to pursue MS at Concordia University, Wisconsin. He was said to doing a part-time job at a gas station for the last few days.

Sai Teja's parents N. Koteshwar Rao and Vani, who reside at Raparthi Nagar in Khammam city, were shocked on receiving the news. He was the only son of the couple.

Member of Telangana Legislative Council, Madhusudan Thatha visited Sai Teja's parents at their residence and consoled them.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said Sai Teja was not on duty when the assailants attacked him but helping a friend who had gone out on some work.

The MLC told media persons that he spoke to the members of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and sought their help in bringing the body home. The body is expected to reach India next week.

A pall of gloom descended on the neighbourhood where Sai Teja's family lives. Large number of relatives and friends reached the house and consoled his parents and other family members.

Locals approached Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and requested him to help the family in bringing the mortal remains of Sai Teja from the US to India.