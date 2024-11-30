Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest Against PM Modi's Odisha Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (IANS) The workers of Odisha on Saturday staged a protest in Bhubaneswar against the visit of Prime Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress and the student wing of the party on Saturday took out a rally from Congress Bhawan, the state headquarters of the party, to the Lok Seva Bhawan where the 59th All India DG/IGP is being held.

The members and leaders of the Congress party engaged in a scuffle with personnel when the latter tried to stop the rally at the Lower PMG Square here on Saturday.

The protestors holding black balloons were shouting slogans against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Shah during the rally.

Speaking to media persons, senior Congress leader Yashir Nawaz alleged that there are two laws in the state one is for the BJP leader and another for the common man.

He alleged that no action has been taken yet against the Governor's son for assaulting an Odia despite several protests while the Crime Branch showed extreme promptness in arresting the brother of a senior BJD leader recently.

“Since the BJP came to power, the law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the state. The BJP government is handing over various projects in the state like the Metro Railway project to the blacklisted companies,” said Nawaz.

He added that PM Modi is only making tall claims during his visits to the state while avoiding talk on real issues and the promises they made to people.

Responding to allegations of the Congress, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that Congress has been turning into an anti-national element.“Whenever someone in any foreign land criticises PM Modi or makes any negative remarks against the country, Congress comes out in their support and holds a protest on the issue.

It is pertinent here to mention that PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, chiefs of all the state police forces and other dignitaries are in Bhubaneshwar for a three-day long DG/IGP conference from November 29 to December 1.