Why Women Are More Likely To Develop Alzheimer’S Disease: Insights From Dr. Oludotun Olusegun Adegoke

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Pennsylvania, US, 30th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative condition, disproportionately affects women. Among the 6.2 million Americans aged 65 or older diagnosed with Alzheimer's, nearly two-thirds are women. This stark gender divide raises pressing questions about why women are at a higher risk and what can be done to mitigate this growing public challenge. Dr. Oludotun Olusegun Adegoke, a renowned family physician and Alzheimer's researcher, offers groundbreaking insights into the gender-specific intricacies of this disease.







Dr. Adegoke, who has dedicated years to studying Alzheimer's and its impacts, emphasizes that the disease is more than a simple byproduct of aging.“While it's true that women live longer than men and age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer's, the disparity runs deeper,” he explains.“Emerging evidence suggests that biological, immunological, and even lifestyle factors intertwine to place women at greater risk.”

Unpacking the Factors Behind Women's Higher Risk of Alzheimer's

1. Longevity and Age-Related Risks

Women generally live longer than men, with an average life expectancy of 81 years compared to 76 for men. This longevity amplifies their exposure to age-related risks, including Alzheimer's. The incidence of Alzheimer's disease skyrockets with age:



65–74 years : 4 out of 1,000 individuals

75–84 years : 32 out of 1,000 individuals 85+ years : 76 out of 1,000 individuals

“These statistics underscore that living longer doesn't just increase the probability of Alzheimer's-it magnifies the cumulative effects of age-related cognitive decline,” says Dr. Adegoke.

2. The Immune System Connection

Women's immune systems are generally more robust than men's, which may ironically contribute to their vulnerability to Alzheimer's. Dr. Adegoke explains that women's stronger immune responses, while advantageous for fighting infections, may predispose them to autoimmune conditions.

“Autoimmune diseases are nearly twice as common in women as in men,” he notes.“This heightened immune activity might also accelerate the formation of amyloid plaques-a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease-potentially as a byproduct of the brain's immune response.”

Amyloid plaques, once thought to be mere pathological markers, are increasingly viewed as part of the brain's defense system against infections. This theory aligns with the hypothesis that women's immune systems might inadvertently produce more amyloid plaques, increasing their risk of Alzheimer's.

3. Hormonal Influences

Hormonal changes, particularly during menopause, further complicate women's Alzheimer's risk profile. Estrogen, a hormone known to play a protective role in brain health, declines significantly during menopause. Research suggests that this drop may accelerate cognitive decline and increase vulnerability to Alzheimer's.

“Estrogen is like a shield for the brain,” Dr. Adegoke explains.“When that shield weakens, women become more susceptible to the factors that drive Alzheimer's pathology.”

New Perspectives on Alzheimer's Disease

Dr. Adegoke's work also explores lifestyle and environmental factors that exacerbate Alzheimer's risks in women. His research highlights the interplay between diet, exercise, and mental health in mitigating these risks.

“Women are not helpless in the face of Alzheimer's,” Dr. Adegoke assures.“There are actionable steps to reduce risk and enhance cognitive resilience, regardless of genetic predisposition or age.”

Actionable Steps to Reduce Risk

Dr. Adegoke recommends a multi-pronged approach to lowering the risk of Alzheimer's, focusing on brain health and overall wellness:

1. Aerobic Exercise

“Exercise isn't just about physical health-it's critical for brain health,” says Dr. Adegoke. He advises women to engage in aerobic activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

2. Mediterranean Diet

Adopting a Mediterranean diet rich in fish, olive oil, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts can significantly lower Alzheimer's risk.“These foods are brain-friendly and combat inflammation,” he adds.

3. Quality Sleep

Deep sleep plays a vital role in clearing amyloid plaques from the brain. Dr. Adegoke emphasizes the importance of maintaining consistent sleep patterns to support cognitive health.

4. Social and Cognitive Engagement

“Staying socially active and engaging in mentally stimulating activities can slow cognitive decline,” he explains. Activities such as puzzles, learning new skills, or participating in community events can boost cognitive resilience.

The Future of Alzheimer's Research

Dr. Adegoke is committed to advancing research that focuses on the unique needs of women at risk for Alzheimer's. His recent work includes presenting findings at international conferences, where he advocates for gender-specific approaches to treatment and prevention.

“We must prioritize research that acknowledges and addresses the gender gap in Alzheimer's disease,” he asserts.“This includes understanding the biological, hormonal, and lifestyle factors that contribute to women's higher risk.”

A Call to Action

Alzheimer's disease is not just a medical challenge but a societal one, with profound implications for caregivers, families, and healthcare systems. Women, who are more likely to be caregivers for others with Alzheimer's, face a double burden when they develop the disease themselves.

Dr. Adegoke calls for increased funding and awareness for Alzheimer's research, particularly studies that address the unique vulnerabilities of women.“It's time to shine a spotlight on the gendered aspects of Alzheimer's and prioritize solutions that make a difference,” he urges.

About Dr. Oludotun Olusegun Adegoke

Born and educated in Lagos, Nigeria, Dr. Adegoke is a distinguished family physician with expertise in Alzheimer's research, global health, and community service. His career spans clinical practice, academic research, and philanthropic endeavors. He holds an MBBS from the University of Lagos and a Master's in Biomedical Sciences from the University of South Dakota.

Dr. Adegoke's contributions to Alzheimer's research and his dedication to underserved communities have earned him recognition as a thought leader in family medicine and neurodegenerative diseases.