Italian Vessel’S Visit A Moment Of Celebration In Two Nation’S Ties: Sarbananda Sonowal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS)“The visit of 93-year-old Italian sailing vessel Amerigo Vespucci is a moment of great celebration in the growing partnership between India and Italy,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union for Ports, and Waterways.

The Union Minister welcomed the Italian heritage vessel's first docking at Mumbai Authority's India Dock and also unveiled the government's plans to construct the largest museum devoted to maritime heritage at Lothal.

“The dockyard at Lothal is over 5,000 years old and given its strategic importance, the country is building the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) there. I would invite the globally acclaimed Italian museums to contribute to the endeavour,” Sonowal said during an event organised to celebrate the historic docking.

The Union Minister also hosted Italian Minister Adolfo Urso and Italian Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli at the welcome ceremony of the Italian training ship (ITS) Amerigo Vespucci and termed it a celebration of growing ties between the two nations.

Sarbananda Sonowal and his Italian counterparts also visited Villagiotalia, an Italian village made for the occasion and inaugurated an exhibition of Italian products.

The Italian Minister as well as the Ambassador hailed the moment as historic and emotional.

The ship, marking a milestone in its voyage, anchored at Mumbai port as part of its multi-nation journey that began in 2023. There are plans to cover 36 ports across 32 countries and five continents.

With a crew of 250, the 'most beautiful ship' in the world because of its craftsmanship set for sail from La Spezia on July 1, 2023. Mumbai docking was the 27th stopover of its extensive journey.

The ship was open to the local public for a day. This is the third port call in India by an Italian Navy vessel in 18 months, reflecting the importance Italy gives to the Indo-Pacific region.