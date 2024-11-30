Former Lawmakers Call For Urgent Action On Deteriorating Security In Kurram And Merged Districts
Date
11/30/2024 9:10:34 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Peshawar – In light of the escalating violence in Kurram district and other merged districts, former parliamentarians convened a meeting in Peshawar to address the worsening security situation. The meeting expressed deep concern over the law and order crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Kurram.
The former lawmakers urged the provincial and federal governments, as well as the establishment, to focus all efforts on restoring peace. They warned that failure to contain the violence could see it spread across the province and eventually engulf the entire country.
While acknowledging that ensuring peace in the merged districts is the responsibility of the provincial government following the 25th Constitutional Amendment, they stressed that the ongoing process of integration and unfulfilled promises still obligates the federal government to intervene. Recommendations for Peace
It was decided that recommendations and proposals for peace restoration would be presented to the relevant authorities in both provincial and federal governments, as well as to security leadership. They also pledged unconditional support for all ongoing peace efforts in Kurram.
Also Read: Sub-Inspector, Father, and Son Gunned Down by Unknown Assailants in Lakki Marwat
The attendees emphasized that the solution to the crisis in Kurram and elsewhere lies not in further violence but in initiating and sustaining dialogue. Recent Violence in Kurram
It is worth noting that on November 21, a convoy of passenger vehicles was ambushed by armed assailants on the Peshawar-Parachinar highway, resulting in the deaths of 45 people, including women and children. Subsequent violent protests and armed clashes claimed over 120 lives and left more than 165 injured.
MENAFN30112024000189011041ID1108941441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.