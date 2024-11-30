Former Lawmakers Call For Urgent Action On Deteriorating Security In Kurram And Merged Districts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – In light of the escalating violence in Kurram district and other merged districts, former parliamentarians convened a meeting in Peshawar to address the worsening security situation. The meeting expressed deep concern over the law and order crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Kurram.

The former lawmakers urged the provincial and governments, as well as the establishment, to focus all efforts on restoring peace. They warned that failure to contain the violence could see it spread across the province and eventually engulf the entire country.

While acknowledging that ensuring peace in the merged districts is the responsibility of the provincial government following the 25th Constitutional Amendment, they stressed that the ongoing process of integration and unfulfilled promises still obligates the federal government to intervene.

It was decided that recommendations and proposals for peace restoration would be presented to the relevant authorities in both provincial and federal governments, as well as to security leadership. They also pledged unconditional support for all ongoing peace efforts in Kurram.

The attendees emphasized that the solution to the crisis in Kurram and elsewhere lies not in further violence but in initiating and sustaining dialogue.

It is worth noting that on November 21, a convoy of passenger vehicles was ambushed by armed assailants on the Peshawar-Parachinar highway, resulting in the deaths of 45 people, including women and children. Subsequent violent protests and armed clashes claimed over 120 lives and left more than 165 injured.