Japan And Other Major Exporters Face A Trump-Tariffs Trade War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This year, 2024, has been a good one for Japanese business, with profits strong and the Tokyo stock finally returning to its peak level from way back in 1989-90. However, if President-elect Donald carries out the promises that helped him win re-election, next year, 2025, is looking likely to be a lot less comfortable, at least for exporters in Japan and other trade-surplus countries. The key questions concern how uncomfortable it will become, and what businesses can do about it.

Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to impose at least a 10% tariff on all goods imported from abroad, and sometimes threatened to make the tariff 20%. As average US import tariffs are now less than 2%, this would represent a big increase. Some argue that American businesses might successfully lobby him to reduce or delay these tariffs. But this looks very unlikely. As this second term will be his final period in office under the US Constitution, he no longer needs businessmen's support.