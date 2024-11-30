Sub Junior Women’S Championship: Mizoram, Haryana, Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra Shine On Day 5

(MENAFN- IANS) Secunderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) The fifth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 saw Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Maharashtra secure three points each in their respective fixtures at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam.

The first clash of the day saw Kerala Hockey and Hockey Arunachal locked in a goalless draw in Pool E. In another Pool E clash, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Chandigarh 4-1 to continue their winning streak. Captain Laltlanchhungi (6'), Vanlalrinhlui (9'), Laldinpuii (21') and Manglawmsang (51') scored for the winning side while Tamanna (8') scored the sole goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool A, Hockey Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey, 4-0. Diya (44', 50') scored a brace and Manjinder (17') and Neeshu (39') also contributed with a goal each to complete the victory.

Hockey Bengal prevailed 7-1 over Le Puducherry Hockey in Pool H. Captain Bulbul Kumari Shaw (2', 23', 55') bagged an impressive hattrick. Purba Chakraborty (24', 32') and Piyali Oraw (16', 29') also featured on the scoresheet with braces for Hockey Bengal. Manasvi B.U (50') scored one goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool F, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir was to play Hockey Bihar but the former forfeited and Hockey Bihar was awarded a 5-0 win.

In the final clash of the day, Pool G saw Hockey Maharashtra defeat Hockey Gujarat, 1-0. In the second quarter, Captain, Yashasvi Kubde (29') scored the winning goal for Hockey Maharashtra.