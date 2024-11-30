After Kolkata, Bangladeshi Infiltrators Nabbed From Bengal’S Nadia District (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) Four illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested from Mazdia under Krishnaganj Station in Nadia district in West Bengal on Saturday.

The four illegal immigrants arrested have been identified as Sumi Akhtar, Iman Biswas, Shankar Biswas and Rupkumar Biswas.

Sources from the state police said that although the accused were residents of four different locations in Bangladesh, they illegally crossed the porous borders in the district and started residing at a local house at Majdia faking them as Indian citizens.

Based on information from their sources, the cops of Krishnaganj Police Station raided the residence on Saturday morning and nabbed the four illegal Bangladeshi residents.

Later in the day, all were presented to a district court in Nadia which remanded them to police custody. Sources said that the cops are currently interrogating them to find out their real purposes for illegally crossing over to India and staying at the local place.

The cops are also trying to get an idea of their local associates who helped them to come to India and stay there. They have been booked under various sections of the Foreigner's Act.

In a similar case, the cops of Park Street station in Kolkata on Saturday arrested a Bangladeshi citizen Selim Matabbar aka Safiq Sardar who had been residing in Kolkata and working at a local hotel in the city with a fake Indian passport.

The accused had close connections with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) when he was there.

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, West Bengal has become a "haven" for illegal infiltrators, driven by her appeasement politics.

"Neighbouring country's citizens infiltrate India effortlessly, securing IDs, while her government obstructs central efforts to establish Border Outposts (BOPs) and openly criticises the BSF. Does the Chief Minister intend to shield these infiltrators? After witnessing Bangladesh's plight, will she still refuse to act? She owes the nation an explanation," he added.