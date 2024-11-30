After The UAE Lottery Launch, Operator Explores New Gaming Concepts, Formats

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Game LLC, which launched the UAE's first licensed lottery operation on Wednesday, is "actively exploring innovative gaming concepts and formats" to expand its portfolio. The UAE Lottery currently offers two games on theuaelottery - A 'Lucky Day' draw with a Dh100-million jackpot and chances to win between Dh100 and Dh1 million; and four Scratch Cards that offer cash prizes between Dh50,000 and Dh1 million.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, a representative of the Abu Dhabi-based company said: "The UAE Lottery represents a significant milestone as the first and only regulated lottery in the Gulf region. Our primary focus is on delivering a world-class lottery experience that aligns with the UAE's strategic goals of economic diversification and establishing the country as a premier lifestyle, tourism, and entertainment destination."

The company said its exclusive lottery licensing will allow it to focus on offering innovative and "culturally relevant lottery experience" for participants within the UAE.

"Our current efforts are centred on ensuring the success of The UAE Lotter within the boundaries of the UAE and we are committed to exploring opportunities for regional expansion in the future. By leveraging the latest technologies, culturally relevant gaming solutions, and our expertise in operating commercial games of this scale, we aim to set new benchmarks for the lottery industry, both within the UAE and potentially across the region," the representative added.

New jobs to be created

Founded in 2023, The Game is a technology-focused entertainment company that operates regulated commercial gaming.

Currently, the company employs over 100 professionals from more than 20 nationalities, the representative added. "This multicultural team brings together expertise in advanced technology, gaming operations, entertainment consultancy, and responsible gaming to deliver innovative and culturally relevant lottery experiences."

The introduction of The UAE Lottery marks a "pivotal step" in the UAE's strategy to diversify its economy and position itself as a premier lifestyle and entertainment hub.

"With this development, the commercial gaming sector in the UAE is poised for growth, which will inevitably drive demand for a skilled workforce. The UAE Lottery ... is designed to provide a world-class lottery experience in a safe, regulated environment. As the sector evolves, we anticipate the creation of jobs spanning areas such as gaming operations, regulatory compliance, technology development, and customer engagement," the representative said.

Transparency in selecting winners

When asked how it ensures fairness in selecting the winners, the representative said all technologies and algorithms used in operating The UAE Lottery are certified by trusted independent testing and certification organisations.

"The Game LLC ensures fairness and transparency by strictly adhering to the regulations set by the GCGRA, which oversees and enforces best practices for all commercial gaming operations."

What makes The UAE Lottery different

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) licensed The Game, a portfolio company of the Momentum Group, in July to operate The UAE Lottery.

The company said it applied for the licence after the data it collected showed that there was a "growing demand for lottery and entertainment in the UAE".

"Recognising this trend, we seized the opportunity to participate in the GCGRA's licensing process to present an iconic brand that aligns with the GCGRA's vision for a safe and well-regulated commercial gaming scene in the UAE. The UAE Lottery stands out from other lotteries and raffles through its commitment to complying with industry regulations and UAE laws, enabling participants to enjoy a world-class lottery in a safe, responsible, and regulated environment operating under the strict guidance of the GCGRA."

When asked why it took nearly four months to launch the lottery after being granted the licence, the representative said: "Our teams across all departments were involved in the meticulous preparation and careful timing of the launch to ensure that all aspects of our business operation are aligned with the stringent regulations and policies put forth by the GCGRA. This deliberate approach was essential to uphold compliance and establish a solid foundation for the success of The Game as the operator of The UAE Lottery."