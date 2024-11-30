Italy For Full Respect For All Religions In Bangladesh: Ambassador Bartoli

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, on Saturday, called for respect for Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh, joining a global outcry over recent on these communities by extremist elements in the South Asian country.

"Italy has always been for the full respect for all religions, especially the minorities," Bartoli told IANS.

"We have always been working for the stability of this region, so, of course, we hope these can be settled," he said.

The Italian diplomat's comments come at a time when India has been urging the interim Bangladesh headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

New Delhi has asserted that it remains concerned with the increasing extremist rhetoric and incidents of violence in the country.

"India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is very clear. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

The MEA's strong reaction coincided with Bangladesh's Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordering a freeze on bank accounts belonging to 17 Hindus, including jailed Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, for 30 days.

Das, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25 and sent to jail by a Chittagong court a day later on charges of sedition.

Hindus all over the world have been shocked by the latest incident that follows multiple attacks on the community and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

"We are concerned about the surge in extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence, and provocations. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of all minorities," the MEA Spokesperson said on Friday.