Govt Formation Talks Not Based On Media Reports Or TV Statements: BJP On Shiv Sena Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) With MahaYuti partners yet to arrive at a consensus on the formula for Cabinet berths and allocation of ministries, the BJP on Saturday snubbed Shiv Sena, saying that the formation talks are not held based on reports or by making statements before electronic media.

The BJP has expressed displeasure over the statements made by Shiv Sena leaders regarding allocation of the Home portfolio to the party and especially to Eknath Shinde if he decides to join the government as the deputy chief minister.

"No government formation talks are held based on media reports or such discussions are not held by making statements in front of the electronic media. Whatever decisions will have to be taken, they will be made by the Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

"These three leaders will sit together and discuss and make decisions. After that, the BJP's central leadership will approve that decision. It's a very simple thing. I said something to the media or someone else said something, or a byte given to the media does not lead to discussions of government formation. The government is not formed in this manner," Maharashtra unit BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said: "Devendra Fadnavis was the deputy chief minister in the previous government, and in-charge of the home department. Now, the BJP is going to have the post of Chief Minister and if Shiv Sena is going to get the post of Deputy Chief Minister, then the party should also get the post of Home Minister."

He, however, denied reports which suggested that Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not happy with the BJP over the allocation of the Chief Ministerial post and the Home portfolio.

Shirsat's statement came days after the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP after their meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, arrived at a consensus for Devendra Fadnavis to be the Chief Minister of the new MahaYuti government.

This was after Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde declared that he will not become a hurdle or a speed breaker but will abide by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on the chief ministerial position.

Meanwhile, Bawankule's fresh statement also assumes importance as the Shiv Sena is making a strong pitch for departments including Home, Urban Development, Education, Cultural Affairs, Water Supply, Health, Transport, etc.

However, the BJP has dropped hints to Shiv Sena that it will not leave the home department but it is ready for talks on the allocation of other departments.

Interestingly, the BJP, with 132 members in the 288-member state Assembly, is keen to hold key departments including home, revenue, energy, housing, rural development, water resources, forest, OBC welfare, tourism and general administration.

On the other hand, the NCP is in favour of allocation of departments including planning and finance, cooperation, women and child welfare, food and civil supply, minority affairs, medical education and tribal development.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were to meet on Friday to discuss various issues relating to the formula for Cabinet berths, allocation of ministries and district guardian ministers and sharing of the post of chairman and members of the various government companies and undertakings.

However, the meeting was cancelled after Shinde left for his native village, Dare, in Satara district. MahaYuti sources said that the talks may take place on Monday.

The BJP is expected to convene a meeting of its legislators to elect its legislature party group leader in the presence of central party observers. Thereafter, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will jointly stake a claim with Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan for the formation of a government in the state.

Meanwhile, Shirsat said that Shinde goes to Dare whenever "he has to take a big decision".

"However, the caretaker Chief Minister has clearly stated in the press conference that he will not create any obstacle in the formation of the government and Shiv Sena will abide by the decision taken by the BJP leaders,'' he said.

Shirsat has rebuked the Opposition's charge that there is no government as the MahaYuti partners, despite landslide victory are unable to seal a deal on the government formation.

"It seems the opposition has no idea that Eknath Shinde is a caretaker chief minister. The government is working in its own way," he said.