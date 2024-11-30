Laurie van der Burg criticizes COP29's climate finance goal as a ‘scam’

(MENAFN) Laurie van der Burg, international public finance campaign head at Oil Change International, reached the conclusion by developed countries throughout the 29th of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to invest minimum USD300 billion yearly for climate finance, describing it a "scam."



"If rich countries put their hoarded trillions on the table instead of making excuses, we’d see real progress on fossil fuel phase-out”, he stated.



"The US, EU, and UK show sickening indifference while millions pay with their lives. We will not give up," van der Burg announced.



Through the 29-year history of COP, several climate allocations have been established, but their inability to reach the financing requirements generated by the climate issues has raised critiques.



COP29, conducted in Baku, which is the capital of Azerbaijan, ended on November 24, a couple of days later than planned, after prolonged discussions about the new climate finance goal.

