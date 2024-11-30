I-League 2024-25: Rajasthan Register Comeback 3-1 Victory Over Namdhari FC

(MENAFN- IANS) Ludhiana, Nov 30 (IANS) Rajasthan United FC staged a 3-1 comeback victory over hosts Namdhari FC in the I-League 2024-25 at the Namdhari on Saturday.

After a fairly lacklustre start, Namdhari took the lead fortuitously in the 18th minute of the game via an own goal. A long ball played from the back was volleyed into the Rajasthan net by defender Wayne Vaz as he was put under pressure by Akashdeep Singh in the box.

The goal while fortuitous wasn't far away from reflecting the run of play, Namdhari utterly dominant and regularly winning the ball in dangerous areas whenever Rajasthan tried to play out from the back. It was constant pressure but a lack of application at the end that let them down.

Akashdeep conjured up a great chance for himself in the 34th minute, twisting and turning at the top of the box, curling an attempt to the far corner with his right. James Kithan in Rajasthan's goal was up to the task, diving and tipping the ball over the crossbar which gave them the 1-0 lead heading into half-time.

Rajasthan slowly worked their way back into the game. The half time break did not affect the visitors' momentum and the renewed desire and speed from the wings brought them just reward soon after when William Neihsial was brought down inside the box by Namdhari defender Manvir Singh. Spanish recruit Alain Oyarzun duly converted the spot kick to draw them level in the 51st minute.

The pendulum had swung in Rajasthan's favour and yet, Namdhari were not completely devoid of their own chances to wrestle the lead. The best chance fell to Cledson Dasilva, in the 70th minute. The Brazilian made the perfect run and connection from a corner, only to see his glancing header drift inches wide.

Rajasthan made them pay for that miss when Seiminmang Manchong dribbled and outwitted three Namdhari defenders outside the box, before unleashing a low effort at goal in the 73rd minute to seal the 3-1 victory.